More than 5K attend annual outing at Kings Island for kids with life-threatening illnesses

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -More than 5,000 children with life-threatening illnesses attended the annual A Kid Again outing at Kings Island Sunday.

A Kid Again is a national nonprofit group dedicated to providing fun-filled outings and ongoing support to children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

The Southwest Ohio Chapter hosted the event at the park where children and their families enjoyed park admission, access to a group lunch at the Rides & Slides Picnic Party, and a wristband for complimentary drinks throughout the park.

Attendees were also encouraged to dress up in Halloween costumes & participate in the Kings Island Tricks & Treats Fall Fest.

This the 27th year that Kings Island has hosted the event.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.