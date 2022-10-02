Contests
Spectator at Steelers game dies after fall from escalator

The Pittsburgh Steelers face the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Acrisure...
The Pittsburgh Steelers face the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.(Don Wright | AP Photo/Don Wright)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A spectator at Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets has died following a fall at Acrisure Stadium.

The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety say police and emergency service personnel were alerted after an unidentified male fell around 4:45 p.m., shortly after the end of New York’s 24-20 victory over the Steelers.

Paramedics administered care on site to the victim before he was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He died shortly thereafter.

The Steelers said in a statement that the organization is working with local authorities during the investigation.

