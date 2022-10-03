Contests
1 driver killed following head-on crash in Springfield Township

The two-vehicle crash happened on West North Bend Road around 2 p.m. Sunday.
The two-vehicle crash happened on West North Bend Road around 2 p.m. Sunday.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One driver is dead following a head-on crash Sunday.

Luther Jordan, 67, of Westwood, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after the two-vehicle wreck on West North Bend Road, Springfield Township Police Captain Nick Peterson wrote in a news release.

Jordan was driving a 2013 Mazda vehicle when he crossed over the double yellow lines and hit a 2007 BMW head-on, according to Peterson.

The driver of the BMW was also taken to the hospital. He is expected to be ok, the police captain explained Monday.

Police do not think speed was a factor in the crash that happened around 2 p.m. Sunday.

The Springfield Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is working with the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office to figure out if impairment is a factor in the crash as well as the exact cause of Jordan’s death.

Call the traffic safety unit at 513-729-1300 if you have information on the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

