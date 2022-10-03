300+ expected at Sawyer Point for pickleball tournament

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This weekend, the newly renovated pickleball courts at Sawyer Point will be busy with a large tournament.

More than 300 people will compete in the third Annual Monster Smash tournament hosted by the Cincinnati Pickleball Club.

“This is a celebration of Halloween, pickleball, fall, you name it,” explains Cincinnati Pickleball Club President Mitch Dunn. “We will have 340 players here this weekend starting at 4 p.m. Friday and running through Sunday afternoon. We will have live music Friday and Saturday night, a beer booth, food trucks and lots of great pickleball being played.”

The courts at Sawyer Point were recently renovated for the very reason of a national tournament as big as Monster Smash.

“We have people coming from Ontario,” says Dunn. “Pickleball is going to be a financial boom for Cincinnati. I think we’ve just started to scratch the surface on how many people we can bring into the city, but when we started the club, we did so to help the city grow and have the city help the sport grow.”

The Cincinnati Pickleball Club just celebrated its 1,500th member. The members range in age from 12 to 90. This weekend they are looking forward to showing off their new digs.

“This facility at Sawyer Point is a representation of kind of the best of the best of pickleball,” Dunn continues. “The surface is brand new, the lighting is brand new, the speakers are brand new, and having a court facility like this, which it has 24 courts, enables us to run 300 or 400 or 500 people here in a weekend which allows us to have national level tournaments here.”

Whether you play pickleball or you prefer to watch, organizers encourage all to come on down to Sawyer Point this weekend.

“Pickleball is just as fun to watch as it is to play,” Dunn states. “So, I encourage people who don’t know the sport well, or even if you do know it well, come down this weekend and you’ll see some of the best pickleball in the Tri-State region.”

There is still time to sign up to play or to volunteer for the event this weekend. You can find more here.

