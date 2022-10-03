Bengals announce name of indoor training facility

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals have entered into a multi-year naming rights partnership with Integrity Express Logistics for the team’s indoor practice facility.

The Bengals say it will be called the IEL Indoor Facility and the partnership makes IEL the official logistics partner of the team.

The IEL Indoor Facility is visible from the Brent Spence Bridge and the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge. It’s 80,000 square feet, reaching 79 feet at its peak.

The team announced in August that they were expanding their partnership with Paycor to include stadium naming rights.

The Bengals did not disclose how much IEL or Paycor will pay to put their names on the indoor practice facility or the stadium.

