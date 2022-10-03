Contests
Bengals announce name of indoor training facility

The Cincinnati Bengals have announced that the team has entered into a multi-year naming rights...
The Cincinnati Bengals have announced that the team has entered into a multi-year naming rights partnership for the team's indoor practice facility, now known as the IEL Indoor Facility.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals have entered into a multi-year naming rights partnership with Integrity Express Logistics for the team’s indoor practice facility.

The Bengals say it will be called the IEL Indoor Facility and the partnership makes IEL the official logistics partner of the team.

The IEL Indoor Facility is visible from the Brent Spence Bridge and the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge. It’s 80,000 square feet, reaching 79 feet at its peak.

The team announced in August that they were expanding their partnership with Paycor to include stadium naming rights.

The Bengals did not disclose how much IEL or Paycor will pay to put their names on the indoor practice facility or the stadium.

