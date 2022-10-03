Contests
BLINK organizers release official map for 2022

39 large-scale projection mappings, 16 new murals, 80 music artists and more.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The official map for BLINK 2022 is out showing all 101 installations featured in the nation’s largest light, art and projection mapping experience.

See map below or follow the link here.

“After months of organizing, seeing BLINK officially take shape is amazing,” said Andrew Salzbrun, managing partner of AGAR and BLINK executive partner. “Over the next 10 days Cincinnati and Covington will begin to see artists transforming familiar places and bringing their installations to life.”

BLINK will take place over four days Oct. 13-16.

In 2019, the event drew more than 1.3 million people. Officials said it was the region’s largest event ever.

The ArtsWave-backed event will span 30 city blocks from Over-the-Rhine to Covington with street art and light-based installations.

There will be 39 large-scale projection mappings and sixteen new murals created for the event as well as music from more than 80 bands.

Iconic muralist Tristan Eaton will create the largest mural in Ohio at Elm and Fifth streets.

Fifth Third Bank is helping BLINK go carbon-neutral by offsetting all emissions with renewable energy certificates.

The map below features a variety of projections, lighted installations, lighting effects, music, and murals from local, national, and international artists.

Regional vendors are also getting involved as well with Asianati Night Market available every night.

Several food truck vendors will be placed throughout the event.

Additionally, Orginalitees, Black Owned, Limelight Store, and Let’s Glow Crazy will be available to purchase merchandise and souvenirs.

You can buy BLINK merch right now here or at the BLINK store at 1511 Vine Street.

The BLINK parade route will be announced later this week.

