Bond reduced for accused rapist prompts push for change from Hamilton County prosecutor

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County judge’s decision to lower the bond for an accused rapist prompted a strong response from Prosecutor Joe Deters.

Monday’s comments from the Hamilton County prosecutor are in reference to Wallace Jones’ bond being reduced from $200,000 to now 10 percent of $150,000.

Jones, who is still behind bars facing life in prison, is accused of raping two young children, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

He allegedly had more videos on his phone showing the alleged rape and him describing what he was going to do to the victims, the prosecutor’s office said.

Deters told FOX19 NOW that his office explained to the judge more charges will likely be filed against Jones.

Despite that, a judge Monday granted a motion for bond reduction.

The Hamilton County prosecutor said this is why he wants to see State Issue 1, which would allow judges to consider safety when setting bond, passed.

He says the judge in Jones’ case may have been following a ruling from the Supreme Court.

“It’s just as likely she did exactly what the Supreme Court said and said, you can’t consider the safety of the community over the objections of one of the mothers who didn’t want him out,” Deters explained. “In order to change what the Supreme Court did, we have to get a constitutional amendment passed on the ballot this fall, State Issue 1, which says that judges shall consider the safety of the community.”

Deters says his office filed for a no bond hearing in Jones’ case to keep him locked up longer.

Court records show Jones will be back in court on Oct. 25 and has a jury trial set for Jan. 3, 2023.

