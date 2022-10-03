Contests
Daily I-275 lane closures to be in place for Combs-Hehl Bridge inspections

The Combs-Hehl Bridge inspections are expected to be complete on Oct. 14.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Drivers using the Combs-Hehl Bridge to cross the Ohio River can expect to see lane closures for the next to weeks.

The bridge is scheduled to undergo routine inspection starting on Oct. 3 and going through Oct. 14, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Inspectors will be on the bridge working from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Per KYTC, the following lane closures will be in place:

  • I-275 eastbound left lane/shoulder:
    • Oct. 3 to Oct. 5
  • I-275 eastbound right lane/shoulder:
    • Oct. 6 to Oct. 7
  • I-275 westbound left lane/shoulder:
    • Oct. 10 to Oct. 12
  • I-275 westbound right lane/shoulder:
    • Oct. 13 to Oct. 14

Drivers can find a full list of traffic conditions here.

