Daily I-275 lane closures to be in place for Combs-Hehl Bridge inspections
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Drivers using the Combs-Hehl Bridge to cross the Ohio River can expect to see lane closures for the next to weeks.
The bridge is scheduled to undergo routine inspection starting on Oct. 3 and going through Oct. 14, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Inspectors will be on the bridge working from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
Per KYTC, the following lane closures will be in place:
- I-275 eastbound left lane/shoulder:
- Oct. 3 to Oct. 5
- I-275 eastbound right lane/shoulder:
- Oct. 6 to Oct. 7
- I-275 westbound left lane/shoulder:
- Oct. 10 to Oct. 12
- I-275 westbound right lane/shoulder:
- Oct. 13 to Oct. 14
