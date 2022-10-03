Daily I-275 lane closures to be in place for Combs-Hehl Bridge inspections

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Drivers using the Combs-Hehl Bridge to cross the Ohio River can expect to see lane closures for the next to weeks.

The bridge is scheduled to undergo routine inspection starting on Oct. 3 and going through Oct. 14, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Inspectors will be on the bridge working from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Per KYTC, the following lane closures will be in place:

I-275 eastbound left lane/shoulder: Oct. 3 to Oct. 5

I-275 eastbound right lane/shoulder: Oct. 6 to Oct. 7

I-275 westbound left lane/shoulder: Oct. 10 to Oct. 12

I-275 westbound right lane/shoulder: Oct. 13 to Oct. 14



Drivers can find a full list of traffic conditions here.

