Doug Evans ordered to pay $550K for illegal waste dumping

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says Newtown business owner Doug Evans who used his four companies to illegally discard waste at three sites - dumping that may have polluted the Little Miami River – will now now pay a civil penalty of $550,000 and clean up his mess.

A quarter of the penalty – $137,500 – will be awarded to the Little Miami Conservancy.

”When it comes to protecting the state’s waterways, we do not just go with the flow,” the attorney general said.

“Illegally dumped waste doesn’t just sit there on the land – it breaks down into toxins that find their way into the water. This remedy will make sure that doesn’t happen, and the fine will hit him hard where it hurts – his wallet.”

The civil penalty stems from a lawsuit the Ohio Attorney General’s Office filed in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court.

Evans – through Evans Landscaping and three other businesses he owns – violated Ohio laws regulating the disposal of solid waste and construction and demolition debris at properties on Mount Carmel Road, Broadwell Road and Round Bottom Road, according to the lawsuit.

The case was referred to the Attorney General’s Office by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and the Hamilton County Public Health District.

During multiple inspections over several years, health district officials saw that parts of demolished buildings, garbage and other solid wastes had been dumped or buried at the three sites, none of which is licensed as a facility for disposal.

As part of the consent order worked out with the AGO and approved by the court, Evans agreed to clean up his properties and correct violations according to a plan authorized by Ohio EPA and the Hamilton County health district.

At the Mount Carmel site, he will build a cap over areas where construction and demolition debris were illegally disposed – to prevent water from reaching the debris and causing harmful chemicals to leach out.

At the Broadwell site, under the supervision of the Ohio EPA and health district, he will dig out and remove illegally disposed waste.

At the Round Bottom site, he will conduct groundwater monitoring to ensure that waste from his property is not affecting groundwater quality or the Little Miami River. If it is, Evans will perform the necessary remediation.

If Evans fails to comply with any requirements of the order, he will immediately be liable and have to pay additional penalties.

Evans was released early from a federal prison in late 2021 after serving just six of his total 21-month sentence for minority contracting fraud.

Evans arrived in Cincinnati on Dec. 2 from Ashlanincinnatd Federal Correctional Institution in Lexington, according to a spokesman for the Bureau of Prisons.

He is now being overseen by the prison system’s Cincinnati residential reentry management office.

That means Evans is serving out the rest of his sentence in a halfway house or on home confinement, but prison officials wouldn’t say which, citing security reasons.

They also wouldn’t explain why he was released from prison after serving just a fraction of his sentence

Evans’ projected date of release from the prison system’s custody is Nov. 29, 2022.

U.S. District Court Judge Michael Barrett delayed the date that Evans reported to prison multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A grand jury determined Evans used a shell company to win millions in minority and small business demolition contracts from the state and city of Cincinnati.

Evans tried to overturn his conviction in the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals but lost.

He was ordered to pay a $50,000 fine, and his company must pay a $500,000 fine.

Half the money will be donated to minority companies, federal court records show.

