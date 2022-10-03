FBI Cincinnati Citizens Academy Alumni hold anti-human trafficking fundraiser

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The FBI Cincinnati Citizens Academy Alumni Association’s third annual fundraiser will benefit three nonprofit agencies that support victims of human trafficking.

The group’s latest fundraiser took place Sunday with about 100 golfers and over 20 raffle gift baskets at TopGolf in West Chester Township.

Funds raised at “Fore!” a Fight Against Human Trafficking will go to End Slavery Cincinnati, Dayton’s Oasis House, and Out of Darkness in Columbus.

These organizations help victims by connecting them with legal assistance, social services, and recovery resources.

“As recently as August, in a single weekend, Ohio’s Operation Time’s Up apprehended 56 people in a statewide human trafficking sting,” said Barbi Crabill, alumni association president.

“Because this is a major issue in our area, the FBICCAAA wants to help victims, and we hope others will join us in raising money and awareness to assist survivors of this awful crime.”

The FBICCAAA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization made up of civic-minded volunteers who live and work in southern and central Ohio.

All members are graduates of the FBI Citizens Academy, a community outreach program designed to foster a greater understanding of the role of federal law enforcement in the community.

The FBICCAAA facilitates local service projects, engages in the community by sharing knowledge for safety awareness and offers educational forums aimed at bridging the gap between neighborhoods and law enforcement.

