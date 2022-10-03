George Wagner IV trial resumes in Pike County massacre case

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - George Wagner IV’s murder trial in the 2016 Pike County massacre case is resuming Monday with more testimony as the state continues to present its case.

Chelsea Robinson, the mother of Frankie Rhoden’s first child, is expected to take the stand again after testifying Friday. Wagner IV’s lawyers are going to cross-examine her.

Robinson’s cross-examination comes after two Rhoden family relatives testified Friday and provided background about Rhodens and the Wagners.

Those relatives included Dana Rhoden’s sister-in-law, April Manley. She told jurors Friday about the stormy relationship between Hanna Rhoden and Jake Wagner.

They had their daughter when Hanna May Rhoden was 15 and Jake Wagner was 20 but broke up. Hanna May Rhoden began seeing someone else and had another baby with that man.

The custody of that child was the motive in what has become Ohio’s biggest and most expensive homicide investigation to date.

Sophia was just 2 years old when her mother and seven of her mother’s relatives were all shot to death at four separate residences overnight on April 21-22, 2016.

April Manley described Jake and his family as controlling and said Hanna was afraid of the Wagner family.

Geoge Wagner IV’s ex-wife, Tabitha, is expected to testify later Monday. It’s not clear yet if she will permit it to be recorded.

During her opening statement, Special Prosecutor Angela Canepa said George Wagner IV and his family abused and controlled Tabitha when they were married.

Tabitha tried to flee once but, Angela Wagner threw a 2-by-4 at her — and the family kept their son, Bulvine, Canepa told jurors.

The Wagners won a custody arrangement that allowed Tabitha to only see her child “if and when the Wagners said so,” according to Canepa.

Tabitha’s mother told Hanna May in a Facebook message not to sign custody papers after what happened to Tabitha.

“I won’t sign papers ever it won’t happen they will have to kill me first,” Hanna May wrote, Canepa has told the jury.

Wagner IV is the first of his four family members to go on trial in the April 21-22, 2016 killings of eight members of another family, the Rhodens.

Wagner IV, 30, has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of aggravated murder and other charges.

His 2018 indictment says Wagner IV, his father, George “Billy Wagner III, his mother, Angela Wagner and his younger brother, Jake Wagner, all carefully planned for months to kill the Rhodens. The motive was to gain “custody and control” of the 2-year-old daughter of Jake Wagner, and one of the victims, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, prosecutors say.

All of the victims were shot to death, mostly execution-style in their beds as they slept, at four separate trailers on two properties in or near Piketon.

In addition to Hanna May Rhoden, the other victims are her father, Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; two of her uncles, Kenneth Rhoden, 44 and Gary Rhoden, 38; her mother, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and both of her brothers: Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16 and Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, as well as Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, 20.

Jake Wagner, 28, and Angela Wagner, 51, both pleaded guilty for their roles in the killings last year.

They are scheduled to testify against him soon.

Jake Wagner’s ex-wife, Beth, to whom he was briefly married when the Wagner family moved to Alaska from spring 2017 to spring 2018, also is expected to testify later in the state’s case.

Jake Wagner has pleaded guilty to eight counts of murder and 15 other charges including gun specifications, conspiracy, burglary, possession of dangerous ordnance and tampering with evidence.

In exchange, prosecutors say they will drop the possibility of the death penalty and Jake Wagner agreed to serve eight life sentences without parole.

His lawyer said Jake Wagner “knows he’s going to die in prison without any judicial relief.”

He is held at the Franklin County Jail.

His mother pleaded to conspiracy to commit aggravated murder, several counts of aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence, and other charges as part of a plea deal. The remaining eight counts of aggravated murder were dismissed.

The prosecution is recommending that she serve 30 years in prison with no possibility of the death penalty.

She currently is held at the jail in Delaware County.

George “Billy” Wagner III, 50, is continuing to fight his charges and will be the next one to go on trial.

He has pleaded not guilty and remains locked up at the Butler County Jail

