Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse hosts final dinner at Walnut Street location before moving to Fountain Square

Jeff Ruby Serves Final Meal at Flagship Location on Walnut Street
By Candice Hare
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse on Walnut Street served its final dinner Sunday night to a packed house after 23 years of service at that location.

The company announced in 2021 that they at moving to The Foundry, formerly Fountain Place, on Fountain Square.

Their new location will be an ultra-luxurious “legacy restaurant” with live entertainment features, a full-service bar, and a lounge with an elevated stage. The stage will feature Steinway Baby Grand Piano made entirely of 24-karat gold-plated bronze and Mother of Pearl.

Owner Jeff Ruby says that people discouraged him from originally opening in Cincinnati.

“You know when I first came here and decided to do this everyone said Cincinnati is dead, you shouldn’t be doing this place, it’s not a good idea,” Ruby said.

That was not the case and instead he opened the first location on Walnut Street.

“When I think of this steakhouse, it’s the reason we have Jeff Ruby Steakhouse in Lexington, Louisville, Nashville, and Columbus. This was the first Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse, and my dad poured his blood, sweat and tears here for a very long time for us to even have the company that we have,” CEO of Jeff Ruby’s Culinary Entertainment Britney Ruby Miller said.

The Walnut Street location will be converted into a full-time event center.

“I think some people are sad, and I keep trying to remind people we’re not mourning this space. That it is going to become an event center very soon, and we’re going to host even more people and gatherings and weddings and probably employ about 80 to 100 more folk,” Ruby Miller said.

Ruby’s new location is set to open Saturday.

