Jury selection begins Monday in West Chester quadruple homicide case

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A man accused of gunning down his mother, her parents and her aunt inside their Butler County residence more than three years ago is going on trial.

Jury selection will begin at 9 a.m. Monday in Butler County Common Pleas Court before Judge Greg Howard.

Gurpreet Singh, 40, is being held without bond at the Butler County Jail.

He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of aggravated murder for allegedly killing his wife, her parents, and her aunt at the Lakefront at West Chester apartment complex on Wyndtree Drive in April 2019.

He could face the death penalty if convicted.

Jury selection is expected to take at least two days. Hundreds of potential jurors have been sent jury questionnaires, court records show.

The victims were all found shot to death the night of Sunday, April 28, 2019.

They are: Singh’s wife, Shalinderjit Kaur, 39; his mother-in-law, Parmjit Kaur, 62; his father-in-law, Hakiakat Singh Pannag, 59 and his wife’s aunt, Amarjit Kaur, 58.

Singh called 911 around 10 p.m. on April 28, 2019, and told a dispatcher he came home and found four relatives on the ground, bleeding from the head.

He said identified the victims as his wife, mother, father and aunt.

“They’re all down.... No one’s talking. No one’s talking,” he said on the call, which was released to FOX19 NOW through a public record request. “They’re bleeding.”

West Chester police questioned Singh as a witness but he was not taken custody on the night of the slayings.

He was arrested in Connecticut a few months later, on July 2, 2019.

Singh was indicted the following month, in August 2019.

His trial has been delayed multiple times so that Singh, who speaks English and Punjabi, according to court records, could get an interpreter in court and due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prosecutors have never said revealed the suspected motive in the killings.

His attorneys argue in court records that another person or persons killed his family.

Prosecutors are fighting to keep details about that out of court, according to a state motion, one the defense rebuts in their own legal filing.

Dozens of witnesses have been subpoenaed to testify, including West Chester and Mason police, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and FBI agents, United Airlines, cell phone companies and others.

Singh is being defended by attorneys funded with public money because he was declared indigent (no longer has money to pay for his own defense) and this is a death penalty case.

That means taxpayers will foot the bill for experts to assist his legal team.

On Sept, 21, the judge granted a defense motion for $6,000 for travel expenses for Singh’s father, mother and his “religious Guru” so they can come from India to the U.S. to offer testimony on his behalf “in the Sentencing Phase of the case, should that phase be necessary,” court records state.

His attorneys are listed in court records as Neil Schuett, Charles M. Rittgers and John Bernans.

Citing health reasons, Charles H. Rittgers, 71, withdrew from the trial in August.

