Level One Bar + Arcade coming to OTR

A new bar and arcade, feature old school games and pinball machines, will soon open in OTR.
A new bar and arcade, feature old school games and pinball machines, will soon open in OTR.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Old-school pinball machines, arcade games and 24 beers, focusing on local brews, will be featured at a new bar coming to OTR.

Level One Bar + Arcade will be opening soon at 1331 Walnut Street, according to Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. (3CDC) officials.

While Level One will not have a kitchen or offer food, patrons will be encouraged to order takeout from local restaurants to bring into the bar.

Owner Paul Burkhart opened his first Level One location in Columbus.

He says he’s most excited about sharing his love of pinball with Cincinnati since he’s an avid old-school gamer.

“Though I love our neighborhood in Columbus, I’m really excited about being in a downtown, urban-type area also,” Burkhart said. “There’s a vibrancy in OTR and we’re excited about being in our new location.”

3CDC officials say Level One joins Unity Visual Solutions, Rhinevest, Community Barbershop, ERA Reality and Oasis Face Bar in Mercer Commons, a multi-phase, mixed-use development along the 1200-1400 blocks of Vine and Walnut Streets that was completed in 2016.

