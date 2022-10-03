Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Little Miami Scenic Trail complete, 10 years in the making

Great Parks celebrates Beechmont Connector Trail with ‘Go-Big Day’
"Go Big Day" celebrates the new Beechmont Connector Trail, Sunday, October 2nd
"Go Big Day" celebrates the new Beechmont Connector Trail, Sunday, October 2nd
By Ethan Emery
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Great Parks of Hamilton County celebrated the grand opening of the long-awaited Beechmont Bridge Trail connector Sunday afternoon at Otto Armleder Park.

The free community event, coined “Go-Big Day,” celebrated the conclusion of the 10-year project of the Little Miami Scenic Trail, which connects the Armleder trail to the Lunken trail.

“Within a five mile radius of this area, there’s three-hundred thousand people that can now utilize this connection whether that’s biking, walking, running and that’s huge for us,” Director of Corporate Relations for Great Parks of Hamilton Julie Bernzott said.

In celebration, food, free activities, beer and even live music were provided at Go-Big Day with a wide variety of vendors and things to do.

“We actually have our adventure outpost team, which has brought some canoes and kayaks so people can kind of want to get a feel for what it is to be in those,” Bernzott said. “We’ve got Fifty West and [B]ig Ash Brewing here. [We also have] some food trucks -- Larosas, Red Sesame [and] Sugar Snap.”

In addition, kids had plenty to do at the event that was not just fun, but also educational.

“Our education team brought, what they call, [a] stream table, and they literally filled it with water and they can show kids the different things that happen in a stream like over a course of time and what animals live there,” Bernzott added.

Other educational tents showed a range of topics, including biology, fossils and learning about the various birds that can be found in the Hamilton Parks.

Great Parks of Hamilton County will host more events in the future, including the Urban Farming Festival Oct. 8.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unsellable Ford trucks fill Kentucky Motor Speedway parking lot
Unsellable Ford trucks fill Kentucky Speedway parking lot
The historic LST-325, the last fully operational WWII Landing Ship Tank, has arrived in...
WWII ship docks in Cincinnati
Police were at the scene of a shooting in Sharonville Saturday morning.
Victim shot multiple times after party in Sharonville, police say
Tri-State trans student allegedly pranked in homecoming event
Trans student, elected Homecoming Princess as a prank, vows to wear crown anyway
A milk jug smashed a window in Clearcreek Township last weekend.
Warren County driver hit by airborne gallon of milk

Latest News

Cody Ray Otto, 19, and Ron Sipple, 42, were charged with one count of aggravated burglary.
19-year-old burglar stabbed, arrested: Hamilton County Sheriff
Children and their families attend the annual A Kid Again outing.
More than 5K attend annual outing at Kings Island for kids with life-threatening illnesses
Jeffrey Dahmer admitted to killing 16 people, including necrophilia and cannibalism.
Jeffrey Dahmer’s Ohio connections: What the Netflix series mentions, and what is true
Police release body camera video of an arrest at the Monroe Premium Outlets. The arrest...
BODYCAM: Suspect allegedly steals car, leads police on foot pursuit at Monroe Premium Outlets parking lot