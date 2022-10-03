Little Miami Scenic Trail complete, 10 years in the making

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Great Parks of Hamilton County celebrated the grand opening of the long-awaited Beechmont Bridge Trail connector Sunday afternoon at Otto Armleder Park.

The free community event, coined “Go-Big Day,” celebrated the conclusion of the 10-year project of the Little Miami Scenic Trail, which connects the Armleder trail to the Lunken trail.

“Within a five mile radius of this area, there’s three-hundred thousand people that can now utilize this connection whether that’s biking, walking, running and that’s huge for us,” Director of Corporate Relations for Great Parks of Hamilton Julie Bernzott said.

In celebration, food, free activities, beer and even live music were provided at Go-Big Day with a wide variety of vendors and things to do.

“We actually have our adventure outpost team, which has brought some canoes and kayaks so people can kind of want to get a feel for what it is to be in those,” Bernzott said. “We’ve got Fifty West and [B]ig Ash Brewing here. [We also have] some food trucks -- Larosas, Red Sesame [and] Sugar Snap.”

In addition, kids had plenty to do at the event that was not just fun, but also educational.

“Our education team brought, what they call, [a] stream table, and they literally filled it with water and they can show kids the different things that happen in a stream like over a course of time and what animals live there,” Bernzott added.

Other educational tents showed a range of topics, including biology, fossils and learning about the various birds that can be found in the Hamilton Parks.

Great Parks of Hamilton County will host more events in the future, including the Urban Farming Festival Oct. 8.

