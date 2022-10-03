Motorcyclist killed in Warren County crash

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist was killed in a Warren County crash over the weekend, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened about 3:30 p.m. Sunday on State Route 73 near U.S. Route 42 in Wayne Township.

Anthony Kinney, 61, of Huber Heights was operating a 2006 Harley Davidson Softail motorcycle westbound on State Route 73 when it went off the right side of the road and struck a culvert, OSP said in a news release.

The collision caused the motorcycle to overturn, throwing Kinney off the motorcycle.

Kinney succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

He was not wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.

