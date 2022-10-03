NB I-71 closed at I-75 split due to crash, spill
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 71 is closed at the I-75 split in northern Kentucky due to a semi crash and spill, Boone County dispatchers say.
The ramp from I-71 to I-75 is expected to be shut down until about 10 a.m., a dispatcher estimated.
Diesel fuel spilled from the semi tractor-trailer that overturned just before 7 a.m., he said.
No injuries were reported.
The semi is the only vehicle involved, according to dispatch.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.