NB I-71 closed at I-75 split due to crash, spill

WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 71 is closed at the I-75 split in northern Kentucky due to a semi crash and spill, Boone County dispatchers say.

The ramp from I-71 to I-75 is expected to be shut down until about 10 a.m., a dispatcher estimated.

Diesel fuel spilled from the semi tractor-trailer that overturned just before 7 a.m., he said.

No injuries were reported.

The semi is the only vehicle involved, according to dispatch.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

