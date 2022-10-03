Pleasant Fall Weather - Colder Later This Week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Another mostly dry week ahead!

This week, look for plenty of sunshine as temperatures warm the first half of the week into the low 70s. A late week cold snap will arrive late Thursday. There could be a few showers in the area Friday morning. However, most of the area will be dry.

Expect clear skies and low 40s Monday morning. Monday afternoon looks seasonal.

It will be crisp Tuesday morning with a high of 72 degrees.

