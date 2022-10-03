Police investigate North Avondale shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating a shooting in North Avondale early Monday.

A 35-year-old man told police his car was parked at Bar 29 on Reading Road when someone called him across the street - and that’s when someone shot him once in his left knee shortly after 2 a.m., police tell FOX19 NOW.

This happened when the bar was closing for the night, according to police.

It was not clear if the man who was shot was in the bar or just parked outside, police say. He drove himself to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he underwent treatment.

Police say he is expected to recover.

Further details were not immediately available while police continue to investigate.

