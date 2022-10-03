Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Police investigate North Avondale shooting

Cincinnati police say they are investigating a shooting in North Avondale early Monday.
Cincinnati police say they are investigating a shooting in North Avondale early Monday.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating a shooting in North Avondale early Monday.

A 35-year-old man told police his car was parked at Bar 29 on Reading Road when someone called him across the street - and that’s when someone shot him once in his left knee shortly after 2 a.m., police tell FOX19 NOW.

This happened when the bar was closing for the night, according to police.

It was not clear if the man who was shot was in the bar or just parked outside, police say. He drove himself to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he underwent treatment.

Police say he is expected to recover.

Further details were not immediately available while police continue to investigate.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Dahmer admitted to killing 16 people, including necrophilia and cannibalism.
Jeffrey Dahmer’s Ohio connections: What the Netflix series mentions, and what is true
The historic LST-325, the last fully operational WWII Landing Ship Tank, has arrived in...
WWII ship docks in Cincinnati
Brooke Hunter was indicted on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children,...
Woman accused of killing infant by co-sleeping, wanted by police
Police were at the scene of a shooting in Sharonville Saturday morning.
Victim shot multiple times after party in Sharonville, police say
Cody Ray Otto, 19, and Ron Sipple, 42, were charged with one count of aggravated burglary.
19-year-old burglar stabbed, arrested: Hamilton County Sheriff

Latest News

Cincinnati Children's and the First Ladies for Health will be hosting the annual flu...
Cincinnati Children’s, First Ladies for Health to host annual flu vaccination event Sunday
Angela Canepa, special prosecutor delivers the opening statement in the murder trial of George...
George Wagner IV trial resumes in Pike County massacre case
The defendant, Gurpreet Singh, faces four counts of aggravated murder for allegedly killing...
Jury selection begins Monday in West Chester quadruple homicide case
Police release body camera video of an arrest at the Monroe Premium Outlets. The arrest...
BODYCAM: Suspect allegedly steals car, leads police on foot pursuit at Monroe Premium Outlets parking lot