Police search for suspect in connection with Mt. Healthy home shooting

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) -Mt. Healthy police are searching for a suspect they say shot into a home on Sunday night.

Officers were called to a house on Hoy Court and Rambler Place around 11:50 p.m. for the report of shots fired.

Police say a witness told them the suspect shot through a room where a family member was sleeping.

After checking the area, officers determined that the suspect also fired several rounds at a parked car next door, police said.

Officers say no injuries were reported.

Surveillance cameras show that the suspect fled on foot and ran between homes in the area.

Officers did not describe the suspect.

Residents are asked to check their surveillance footage and contact Det. Jones at 513-728-3182 if their cameras were able to record any activity during that time.

Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040 or the Mt. Healthy Police Department at 513-728-3182.

