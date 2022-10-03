Princeton City Schools transportation crisis avoided as bus drivers approve new deal

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A strike has been avoided after bus drivers, special needs bus monitors, and mechanics with Local 184 of Ohio Association of Public School Employees (OAPSE) and their employer First Student reached a new tentative contract agreement on Oct. 1.

Derryl Hall with OAPSE said on Sept. 27 that the transportation organization would go on strike if First Student did not add paid time off in their new contracts.

First Student is a student transportation company that partners with schools in the Tri-State area, including Princeton City Schools, Hall says.

While terms of the agreement have not been disclosed, First Student Spokesperson Jay Brock said OAPSE Local 184 members voted in approval of the deal.

“We look forward to getting back to focusing entirely on what we do best, providing safe and reliable transportation for the Princeton City School District and their families,” Brock said in a statement to FOX19 NOW.

Hall says OAPSE members had been working on two 30-day extensions since their contract expired on July 31.

“We are living in the age of COVID when people have been sick and contagious and had to miss work through no fault of their own. And these drivers and monitors had no paid time off the job. Many of them had to come to work with COVID because they couldn’t afford to take days off work and not be paid. It’s just not right,” Hall said.

The strike would have started on Oct. 3 if the two sides did come to terms on a new deal.

