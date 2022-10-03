Contests
Second teen arrested on murder warrant after 15-year-old killed in OTR

Shawn Lewis, 15, was shot on Sept. 16 on Orchard Street, just south of Liberty, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Another teenager is now facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a teen who died on his 15th birthday.

Da’Quan Haywood, 16, turned himself in on Oct. 2 to Cincinnati police, the department announced Monday.

Haywood had a murder arrest warrant out for the death of 15-year-old Shawn Lewis, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Lewis was shot around 10 p.m. on Sept. 16 on Orchard Street, just south of Liberty, in Over-the-Rhine, police explained.

The victim, who had just turned 15 on the day he was shot, died at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical.

Haywood is now the second person arrested as police investigate the case.

On Sept. 20, 14-year-old James Long was arrested on a murder warrant for the death of Lewis, CPD announced at the time.

Police have not said what preceded the deadly shooting on Sept. 16.

The Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is still investigating. Call 513-352-3542 if you have information regarding this case.

Lewis was a student at Dohn Community High School, and Superintendent Ramone Davenport says the school is offering those who knew him counseling as needed.

The newly turned 15-year-old is remembered as a family-oriented athlete.

“At home, he took care of his brothers and sisters,” explained Superintendent Davenport. “It was just one of those things where he was a mature young man, and for something like this to happen, again, is tragic because he had so much promise.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

