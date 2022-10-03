Contests
Teen charged with hitting 2 UC students, killing 1, will remain locked up

Police identify 2 UC students struck - 1 fatally - by driver in stolen vehicle
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 17-year-old male who was charged with hitting two 18-year-old University of Cincinnati students, killing one of them, in a crosswalk near campus and then taking off will remain locked up at Hamilton County’s juvenile detention facility, a magistrate ruled Monday.

The teen, whose name was not released, has been held since his arrest Friday on a charge of aggravated vehicular homicide, among other felonies.

He also is wanted in connection with an outstanding charge in Boone County, court officials say.

He will remain locked up because of the seriousness of the crime and he cut his electronic monitoring unit (EMU) bracelet off from a previous offense, it was revealed in court Monday morning.

The bracelet is missing and the magistrate said she was his EMU

The teen’s next court date on the fatal hit-and-run will be Oct. 13.

The UC students were struck last week, at about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Cayden Turner and Namiya Russell crossed Jefferson Avenue from east to west in a marked crosswalk, police have said.

The teen was the one behind the wheel of the northbound 2014 Honda CRV was speeding on Jefferson Avenue and then ran a red light before the vehicle struck the teens, according to police.

The students were taken to UC Medical Center, where Turner succumbed to her injuries and Russell was listed in serious condition last week.

After hitting both teens, the driver kept going north on Jefferson Avenue, crashed into a tree and then stopped at West Martin Luther King Drive, according to police.

The driver bailed from the Honda and ran off.

Police have not said what led them to arrest the 17-year-old.

Pedestrian safety has been an ongoing issue in Cincinnati, particularly at intersections like Jefferson and University.

