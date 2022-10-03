Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Woman accused of killing infant by co-sleeping, wanted by police

Brooke Hunter was indicted on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children,...
Brooke Hunter was indicted on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children, according to Hamilton Court Records. (Photo is prior arrest)(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman facing charges for the death of her 6-week-old baby is wanted by police, according to Cincinnati Crime Stoppers.

Brooke Hunter, 23, was indicted Sept. 14 on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children after her child died in June as a result of co-sleeping, a Hamilton County grand jury confirmed.

RELATED: “Cincinnati woman charged after second baby dies, prosecutors say”

According to Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor Amy Clausing, Hunter lost an infant to co-sleeping in 2021 where she was given a warning.

Hunter is a black female who is 5′3″ and weighs 155 pounds. She was last known to live in Avondale, according to Crime Stoppers.

She has been wanted by police for her arrest since Sept. 29.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unsellable Ford trucks fill Kentucky Motor Speedway parking lot
Unsellable Ford trucks fill Kentucky Speedway parking lot
The historic LST-325, the last fully operational WWII Landing Ship Tank, has arrived in...
WWII ship docks in Cincinnati
Police were at the scene of a shooting in Sharonville Saturday morning.
Victim shot multiple times after party in Sharonville, police say
Tri-State trans student allegedly pranked in homecoming event
Trans student, elected Homecoming Princess as a prank, vows to wear crown anyway
A milk jug smashed a window in Clearcreek Township last weekend.
Warren County driver hit by airborne gallon of milk

Latest News

Great Parks of Hamilton County celebrated the grand opening of the finished Little Miami Scenic...
Little Miami Scenic Trail complete, 10 years in the making
Cody Ray Otto, 19, and Ron Sipple, 42, were charged with one count of aggravated burglary.
19-year-old burglar stabbed, arrested: Hamilton County Sheriff
Children and their families attend the annual A Kid Again outing.
More than 5K attend annual outing at Kings Island for kids with life-threatening illnesses
Jeffrey Dahmer admitted to killing 16 people, including necrophilia and cannibalism.
Jeffrey Dahmer’s Ohio connections: What the Netflix series mentions, and what is true