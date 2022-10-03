Woman accused of killing infant by co-sleeping, wanted by police

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman facing charges for the death of her 6-week-old baby is wanted by police, according to Cincinnati Crime Stoppers.

Brooke Hunter, 23, was indicted Sept. 14 on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children after her child died in June as a result of co-sleeping, a Hamilton County grand jury confirmed.

According to Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor Amy Clausing, Hunter lost an infant to co-sleeping in 2021 where she was given a warning.

Hunter is a black female who is 5′3″ and weighs 155 pounds. She was last known to live in Avondale, according to Crime Stoppers.

She has been wanted by police for her arrest since Sept. 29.

