Woman accused of using pit bull to attack 6-year-old girl playing in yard

Cassie Thierauf, 38, allegedly opened the front door, telling her pit bull boxer to “go get...
Cassie Thierauf, 38, allegedly opened the front door, telling her pit bull boxer to “go get them,” the Warren County prosecutor explained.(Warren County Prosecutor's Office)
By Jared Goffinet and Ken Brown
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman was indicted on felonious assault and endangering children charges after allegedly using her dog to attack a 6-year-old girl.

The charges against Cassie Thierauf, 38, stem from an incident that happened on Aug. 25 at a Lebanon home, according to court documents from Warren County.

Thierauf lives on one side of a duplex while the 6-year-old and her family stay on the other side, Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell explained.

The 38-year-old and another person were in the backyard of the home purportedly taking drugs, the prosecutor said.

The 6-year-old girl’s mother started filming Thierauf’s alleged drug use.

An argument ensued, and eventually, the child’s mom went inside to call the police, Fornshell said.

While this was happening, the 6-year-old, her sister, and a neighbor girl were in the front yard of the home playing outside, according to the prosecutor.

Thierauf allegedly opened the front door, telling her pit bull boxer to “go get them,” he explained.

The dog attacked the 6-year-old, biting her head and body, Fornshell told FOX19 NOW.

She was left with severe injuries to her mouth and needed multiple surgeries, according to the prosecutor.

Thierauf is held on a $25,000 bond, court records show.

