2 injured in crash with semi on I-75 in Boone County, deputies say

Two people were taken to UC Medical Center after a semi rear-ended their car on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Burlington woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on I-75 early Tuesday morning when a semi collided with a car, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Sgt. Anthony Theetge says 19-year-old Briannah Pyles was a passenger in a car driven by Corbin Adams, 21, of Dry Ridge.

Corbin was headed north on I-75 around 12:04 a.m. when he stopped for an unknown reason in the left lane on a hillcrest, Sgt. Theetge said.

At the same time, a semi with two trailers headed northbound ran into the back of Adams’ car, according to the sheriff’s office.

The impact forced both vehicles across all lanes of traffic where they came to a stop in the emergency lane, Theetge added.

Pyles was flown by AirCare to UC Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said. Adams sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken by EMS to UCMC. The driver of the semi was not injured,

Alcohol and drug impairment are unknown factors, according to Theetge.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

