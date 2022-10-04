Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Amazon sues Washington’s labor agency over alleged hazards

FILE - The company has filed a lawsuit following disputes over worker safety citations.
FILE - The company has filed a lawsuit following disputes over worker safety citations.(GoToVan / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press and HALELUYA HADERO
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon has sued Washington state’s labor agency following disputes with regulators over citations and fines imposed on the company for worker safety issues.

In the lawsuit, filed Monday in federal court for the Western District of Washington, Amazon asked a judge to prohibit orders from the state agency to remedy any types of workplace hazards during its appeal over the citations.

Amazon argued the agency has not proven any of its allegations. It says requiring companies like it to remedy alleged hazards before that happens violates the due process protections under the 14th Amendment.

A spokesperson for the agency says they will review the lawsuit.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Dahmer admitted to killing 16 people, including necrophilia and cannibalism.
Jeffrey Dahmer’s Ohio connections: What the Netflix series mentions, and what is true
Cassie Thierauf, 38, allegedly opened the front door, telling her pit bull boxer to “go get...
Woman accused of using pit bull to attack 6-year-old girl playing in yard
Cayden Turner last Wednesday after she was hit by the driver of a stolen car on Jefferson...
Teen driver charged in UC student’s death had extensive criminal history
Brooke Hunter was indicted on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children,...
Mother wanted by police following indictment in child’s co-sleeping death
A man caught Sunday morning standing naked in a residential community with a mask on.
Naked man caught outside by witness in Fairfax: ‘I feel traumatized’

Latest News

FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks...
Oath Keepers founder: Be ‘ready to fight’ after Trump loss
Hurricane Ian damage
President heads to Florida Wednesday after devastation from Hurricane Ian
In this undated surveillance image released by the Stockton Police Department, a grainy still...
Police: 6 California killings may be work of serial killer
Each Lowe’s store nationwide will give away 100 free Kobalt headlamps to registered customers.
Lowe’s is giving away 100 headlamps per store nationwide
A Washington Post report said agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s home in...
Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute