An unexpected visitor: Turkey breaks into Miami Township home

Police caught a wild turkey in a Miami Township home on Monday evening.
Police caught a wild turkey in a Miami Township home on Monday evening.(WXIX)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Miami Township Police say they found something “unbelievably wild” Monday evening when they were dispatched to a resident’s home.

Bodycam footage shows a wild turkey flying into a room after it broke the windows of a woman’s home.

Officers say this was the first time they have been dispatched for a wild turkey breaking in and out of a house.

“That poor turkey though, I feel so bad for it... it’s probably hurt,” the resident said.

Officers were able to catch the large bird in a net, but when they tried to take it outside, the turkey escaped back into the room.

In one last hoorah, video shows the wild animal flying out of the same windows it broke through.

