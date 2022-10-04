Contests
Bengals’ Hubbard unveils new program to help Tri-State students

Sam Hubbard unveils new program at Mt. Healthy High School
By Kendall Hyde
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals star and Cincinnati native Sam Hubbard unveiled Hubbards Cupboards at Mt. Healthy High School Tuesday to help provide students nutritional and educational support throughout the school year.

Tuesday’s ribbon cutting for Hubbards Cupboards is part of the Sam Hubbard Foundation.

Since its start in 2020, Hubbard’s foundation has raised more than $200,000.

“It was really just coming up with things that we could do to make an impact,” Hubbard said. “We kind of just bounced things off of each other and said no to this and came to this. Eventually, what we came to was Hubbards Cupboards.”

Hubbards Cupboards will serve as an on-campus resource room.

The cupboards will be filled with basic school needs like backpacks, crayons, and personal hygiene products provided by Crayons to Computers and healthy snacks from Kroger.

“One in six children face hunger in America,” says Kroger Affairs Manager Jennifer Moore. “We know that children do not thrive when they do not have access to quality foods, and this is one way we are bringing a solution to the school’s front door.”

Hubbard says the best part of his foundation is getting to see the joy it brings to kids.

Four schools in Mt. Healthy will utilize Hubbards Cupboards, and in the coming days, the foundation plans to announce a fifth school that will benefit from it.

Hubbard says he looks forward to expanding his foundation throughout the Tri-State.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

