Dates to close Costco Springdale location, open Liberty Township store set: Report

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Costco is set to close its Springdale store on Nov. 16, and then one day later, will open its new location in Liberty Township, according to a report from the Business Courier.

The story from Andy Brownfield says an employee in the administration department of the Springdale store confirmed the closure of the store is scheduled for the mid-November date.

Back in July, FOX19 NOW was told the Springdale Costco would be closing sometime in the fall by Springdale’s Development Director Andy Kuchta.

“We had an initial meeting with them in April to review different options of converting our store into a Costco business center location. Since that meeting in April, we haven’t heard anything from them. Their real estate agent called me and said the operations team at Costco spent the past 2.5 months reviewing options for that conversion and determined it could not cost-effectively be done due to the size of our store and the smaller business center.”

The 150,000-square-foot Costco in Springdale employs about 100 workers, he estimated. It opened in 2000, according to the store’s website.

The 160,529-square-foot Costco store in Liberty is part of the $133 million Freedom Pointe development at Cox Road and Liberty Way, just east of Interstate 75.

The store will be on the northeast corner of the Liberty Way/Cox Road intersection, on Cox Road opposite The Christ Hospital.

Freedom Pointe will include 402 apartments and townhomes, Affiliates in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery and a hotel, according to the township.

Plans also call for more retail, offices and restaurants.

“It’s not unexpected, frankly, and I don’t think this is the end of the turbulence we are going to see in our real estate market, in the Cincinnati market in general, but specifically in the Springdale market as well. The city has spent the last two years pivoting to create a post-pandemic economic growth strategy and we’re executing on that right now.

“Currently we have $82 million in construction underway which will add 445 new market-rate apartment units to the city by this time next year and when the Tri-County Mall revitalization really starts in terms of

