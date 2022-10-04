Contests
Joe Burrow launches nonprofit foundation to help those underprivileged

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws during the first half of an NFL football game...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)(Joshua A. Bickel | AP)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow announced the launch of his nonprofit foundation that will address food insecurity and childhood mental health in Ohio and Louisiana.

The Joe Burrow Foundation aims to help families struggling to make-ends-meet by giving them the resources they need to support their child’s mental health, along with places to receive the adequate amount of food they need.

“I believe that everyone has a responsibility to do good,” Joe Burrow said. “This Foundation allows me and my family to give back. So many of you made generous contributions to support food insecurity in Athens County, Ohio following my 2019 Heisman Trophy speech. We will build on our efforts to tackle food insecurity by also finding ways to offer up support in Greater Cincinnati, other parts of Ohio, Baton Rouge and Louisiana. My mom, a lifetime educator, experiences firsthand the effect of mental health issues on children and their families. We want to make a difference here as well.”

According to Feeding America, 1 in 6 children in Ohio and 1 in 5 children in Louisiana experience hunger or food insecurity.

Food insecurity is one of a few factors that can affect a person’s mental health, especially in young adults, the National Library of Medicine says.

In addition, studies show that there is a relationship between food insecurity and a child or adult’s emotional well-being.

“As an elementary school teacher and principal, I see kids grow and succeed every day,” Robin Burrow said. “I also recognize the stress and challenges that students and their families face. We are committed to bringing people and resources together to help make a difference. We hope you can join us along the way.”

Joe Burrow will serve as president of the Foundation’s executive board, according to the Director of the Joe Burrow Foundation Amy Floyd said.

Alongside their son, Jimmy Burrow will serve as vice-president and Robin Burrow will serve as secretary and treasurer.

“Words can’t express how proud we are of Joe and his many talents,” Jimmy Burrow said. “His commitment to improving the lives of those who are less fortunate is especially meaningful to our family.”

