Legislation proposed to honor Batavia soldier killed during captivity in Iraq

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - An Ohio representative from West Chester is cosponsoring a House Resolution that would honor the life of a Batavia native soldier who was killed in captivity.

Army Staff Sergeant Matt Maupin became the first American Prisoner of War in Operation Iraqi Freedom on April 9, 2004. He died four years later while in captivity.

To honor his sacrifice and those who serve, State Representative Jennifer Gross (R-West Chester) is backing a House Resolution that would designate April 9 as “Yellow Ribbon Day.”

“Staff Sgt. Maupin’s story reminds me how essential it is to back our military and their families,” said Gross. “As a 21-year combat veteran, I know firsthand how the simplest of gestures can reignite hope amid adversity. The yellow ribbon, though a small symbol, speaks loudly of how much we support those who serve.”

On April 9, 2004, Matt was captured in Iraq when his fuel convoy was ambushed.

He appeared in a videotape filmed by his captors, and another videotape inconclusively showed him being executed.

Maupin’s remains were found in Iraq in 2008, almost four years after his convoy was attacked.

A decade after his death, Keith Maupin, Matt’s father, told FOX19 NOW he was informed by government officials that an Iraqi inmate admitted to killing his son.

The yellow ribbon has been a piece of Keith’s life ever since his son deployed nearly 20 years ago.

In the years following Matt’s capture, Keith dedicated his life to supporting U.S. troops with the Yellow Ribbon Support Center.

The non-profit founded by Keith has sent thousands of care packages to troops serving overseas.

