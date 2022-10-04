Man accused of exposing himself to 3 kids outside OTR gas station

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are trying to identify a man accused of exposing himself to three kids outside an Over-the-Rhine gas station.

A mother went to the Shell station on E. Liberty Street to fill up her van with gas, Cincinnati police explained.

When she went inside to pay, her three kids, ages 5, 8, and 10, stayed inside the van.

The man in the photo at the top of the story allegedly walked up to the van and exposed himself to all three kids, according to police.

As the mother was walking back to the van, police say she saw what the man was doing in front of her kids.

She confronted the suspect and he took off running, Cincinnati police said.

The man is thought to be around 25 to 35 years old, between 5′8″ and 6′ and weighing around 160 to 170 pounds, police said. Police said he has black hair and brown eyes.

The suspect is wearing a black Hurley brand hoodie, dark blue sweatpants and black shoes.

Call Detective Bell at 513-352-3518 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040 if you can help police identify the suspect.

