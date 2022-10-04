Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Man accused of exposing himself to 3 kids outside OTR gas station

Cincinnati police are trying to identify the man in the photo.
The man is thought to be around 25 to 35 years old, between 5′8″ and 6′ and weighing around 160...
The man is thought to be around 25 to 35 years old, between 5′8″ and 6′ and weighing around 160 to 170 pounds, police said. Police said he has black hair and brown eyes.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are trying to identify a man accused of exposing himself to three kids outside an Over-the-Rhine gas station.

A mother went to the Shell station on E. Liberty Street to fill up her van with gas, Cincinnati police explained.

When she went inside to pay, her three kids, ages 5, 8, and 10, stayed inside the van.

The man in the photo at the top of the story allegedly walked up to the van and exposed himself to all three kids, according to police.

As the mother was walking back to the van, police say she saw what the man was doing in front of her kids.

She confronted the suspect and he took off running, Cincinnati police said.

The man is thought to be around 25 to 35 years old, between 5′8″ and 6′ and weighing around 160 to 170 pounds, police said. Police said he has black hair and brown eyes.

The suspect is wearing a black Hurley brand hoodie, dark blue sweatpants and black shoes.

Call Detective Bell at 513-352-3518 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040 if you can help police identify the suspect.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Dahmer admitted to killing 16 people, including necrophilia and cannibalism.
Jeffrey Dahmer’s Ohio connections: What the Netflix series mentions, and what is true
Cassie Thierauf, 38, allegedly opened the front door, telling her pit bull boxer to “go get...
Woman accused of using pit bull to attack 6-year-old girl playing in yard
Cayden Turner last Wednesday after she was hit by the driver of a stolen car on Jefferson...
Teen driver charged in UC student’s death had extensive criminal history
Brooke Hunter was indicted on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children,...
Mother wanted by police following indictment in child’s co-sleeping death
A man caught Sunday morning standing naked in a residential community with a mask on.
Naked man caught outside by witness in Fairfax: ‘I feel traumatized’

Latest News

Angela Canepa, special prosecutor delivers the opening statement in the murder trial of George...
George Wagner IV’s ex-wife takes the stand for second day
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws during the first half of an NFL football game...
Joe Burrow launches nonprofit foundation to help those underprivileged
Skylar Richardson (file)
Skylar Richardson: Judge seals her felony conviction for abusing baby’s corpse
FILE – This file photo shows the front of a Costco store.
Dates to close Costco Springdale location, open Liberty Township store set: Report