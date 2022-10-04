Man shot outside Oakley IHOP sentenced for illegally possessing pistol modified by 3D printer

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man will spend a little more than three years in jail for illegally possessing a pistol converted into an automatic weapon using a 3D printer that he later used in self-defense outside of the Oakley IHOP.

Gionni Dews, 23, was working at the 24/7 restaurant on Nov. 26, 2021, when another employee, 28-year-old Terrance Jones, allegedly arrived there with a gun, according to previously obtained court documents.

A physical altercation between ensued and Dews eventually walked away.

While he was waiting for a friend to pick him up, Jones came outside and fired gunshots at his coworker, the documents claim.

Dews was shot in the leg and managed to run away.

As he was running, U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker says Dews returned fire, unloading more than 20 rounds in rapid succession. Some of the gunshots even hit the IHOP, Parker added.

The gun used by Dews was a pistol that had been modified into an automatic weapon using 3D printer parts, the U.S. attorney explained.

“Even if you use the firearm in self-defense, it is illegal to possess an automatic weapon like the one used in this case, and you are breaking the law,” said Parker. “My office will hold you accountable for these types of firearms and you will spend time in federal prison.”

Terrance Jones (left) and Gionni Dews (right) (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

The friend Dews was outside waiting for prior to the gunfight arrived and picked him up.

Officers arrived at the Oakley IHOP around 7:45 p.m., and as they were pulling up, court documents said a car was leaving the restaurant at a “high rate of speed.”

The men then led police on a high-speed chase onto I-71, Parker said. The driver of the SUV swerved into a guardrail as the SUV exited the expressway, and Dews threw the loaded gun out of the passenger window, he explained.

Dews was eventually driven to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was treated for a bullet wound in his leg.

The 23-year-old Dews was indicted by a grand jury in January 2022 and pleaded guilty in March to illegally possessing a machine gun, according to Parker.

Police arrested Jones on Nov. 29, 2021.

A grand jury indicted him on three counts of felonious assault and one count of discharging a firearm near a public road or highway.

