Naked man caught outside by witness in Fairfax: ‘I feel traumatized’

By Courtney King
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Imagine this... it’s a beautiful fall Sunday morning and you’re driving in your car when suddenly you see a masked naked man standing outside in broad daylight.

That’s exactly what a Fairfax resident says happened yesterday.

It happened at the corner of Hawthorne Avenue and Belmont Street in front of an apartment building.

“Me personally, I feel traumatized by what I saw,” said the witness, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

He says he was getting gas Sunday morning around 10:15 a.m. when he saw the masked naked man.

“This weird panic set in like I saw something I shouldn’t have seen,” he said. “What’s this guy doing out here? He shouldn’t be doing this. [...]It was very strange. Adding the mask on it made it even worse. I really didn’t understand what was going on.”

The witness called police immediately and took photos to document the sight.

“I think when he caught wind of what I was doing, he took off,” he said.

The witness adds it was doubly disturbing because his daughter plays in the area.

“If that would have happened five minutes later, there was a woman walking by with three children just right here where we are standing,” he said. “He was literally across the street. [...]I can’t imagine what it would do to a child if they saw that.”

The naked man is allegedly Zach Lopresti, according to court documents. Police say they found him inside his apartment and that he had a tattoo matching the man in the photo as well as the same build and hair.

Lopresti denied the accusation, claiming he didn’t have the mask in the photo.

Police arrested him on a charge of public indecency and took him to the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Lopresti will be back in court Oct. 18. He is currently out on his own recognizance.

