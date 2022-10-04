Pamphlets advocating white supremacy left in Tri-State community

BRIGHT, In. (WXIX) - Some Indiana residents say they recently received a pamphlet appearing to support white supremacy.

Two Dearborn County residents say they the pamphlet appeared in a clear plastic bag in their driveway. They say they don’t want that kind of message spread in their community.

“There’s not a reason to be like this,” one said.

‘It’s propaganda for white supremacy.’



Indiana residents are distraught after receiving these flyers in their driveway.



My full story tonight at 10 on @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/HN6Pq4SBpg — Payton Marshall (@paytontvnews) October 4, 2022

The couple have opted to speak on the condition of anonymity. They say they felt it was important to speak up because they have heard of other communities being targeted with the pamphlet.

The woman says she was outside Sunday morning when she saw the bag containing the pamphlet.

“Noticed that one side had like Nazi symbols and Hitler on it, and the other side talked about white supremacy,” she said.

The front of the pamphlet reads “Europa the Last Battle” and the top reads “We defeated the wrong enemy.”

Said the woman, “It’s propaganda for white supremacy.”

The back of the pamphlet reads “Our children pay the price for our inaction. Stand up white man.”

The bottom of the back references a website with the URL containing the phrase “White Lives Matter.”

The woman says she was upset when she first saw it.

“I was mad,” she said. “I was ticked off.”

The couple says their community is safe, quiet and caring. They say the pamphlet is not what the community is known for.

“It was just disheartening that this is coming back up after so many years,” she said.

The couple says they do not know who is responsible.

