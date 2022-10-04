Public parks, plazas envisioned for Fort Washington Way

See the full proposal embedded at the bottom of this story.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An ambitious new proposal could return acres of public land to Downtown Cincinnati by capping Fort Washington Way.

Officials from Hamilton County and the City of Cincinnati gathered Tuesday to unveil the plan, which was developed by KZF Design, WSP and the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber.

The preliminary plan unveiled Tuesday would add two caps between Walnut and Race streets with green space bookended by plazas.

The infrastructure costs are estimated at $80-90 million and the park development is estimated at $15-20 million.

“Rarely do cities and counties have the opportunity to add multiple city blocks of prime real estate to their downtown campus,” said Hamilton County Board of Commissioners President Stephanie Summerow Dumas.

Cities with highway caps topped by parks include Columbus, Pittsburg, Philadelphia, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Houston and Minneapolis, according to a New York Times report.

Columbus’ Cap at Union Station, one of the first such projects, has proved overwhelmingly successful in connecting the city’s downtown with its Short North district.

The Fort Washington Way plan is similarly billed as a way to reconnect Cincinnati’s business district and riverfront. Currently, the two sit divided by an entrenched eight-lane section of Interstate 71 and U.S. Route 50 that runs 0.9 miles through the urban core.

It would seek funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Reconnecting Communities Pilot grant program.

The program will distribute $1 billion over the next five years in a first-of-its-kind effort to mend communities riven by highway construction, of which Cincinnati has more than one infamous example.

Officials are seeking a planning grant, which could be used to study the feasibility and impacts of the project as well as to conduct public engagement. Around $50 million is available per year from the RCP program for planning grants.

“Reconnecting our communities, and creating cohesive spaces that all residents can access and enjoy, has the power to unlock Cincinnati’s fullest potential,” said Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval. “The Fort Washington Way planning grant is a major step towards making a transformational impact on the face of our city, and I’m excited by our collaborative work to pursue this incredible opportunity.”

Capping Fort Washington Way is an idea that’s tantalized local politicians ever since the highway was rebuilt as an underground trench between Second and Third streets in 2000.

Highway caps were envisioned even then. Pilings were driven into the central median to accommodate four highway decks between Elm and Main streets, each able to support a four-story building.

Former Hamilton County Commissioner Todd Portune led an effort to apply for a different federal grant to cap the highways in 2017. At the time, the total cost for all four highway caps was estimated at $200 million. Portune foresaw parking revenue from garages at The Banks used to provide a local match.

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley argued the grant application should instead be made for the Western Hills Viaduct despite concerns about its viability. The County eventually agreed, and several months later, the viaduct replacement application was denied.

Four years later, Western Hills Viaduct is fully funded thanks to the BIL, and officials are hoping to use the law to fund the first stages of the Fort Washington Way caps as well.

“Business leaders wisely invested in foundations that make today’s plan possible,” said Chamber CEO Jill P. Meyer. “We’re excited to present the community with a one of a kind regional asset that will spur economic development, create a vibrant space for the region, and take advantage of the incredible opportunity the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law offers to catalyze this long-planned for project.”

