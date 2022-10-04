Contests
Reward of up to $50k for information on postal service robbery suspect

U.S. Postal Inspection Service asks the public for help with identifying the suspect that...
U.S. Postal Inspection Service asks the public for help with identifying the suspect that robbed a USPS letter carrier.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $50,000 for information on the suspect who robbed a USPS letter carrier on Sept. 26.

The incident occurred at Hust Alley near Frintz Street at approximately 4:20 p.m., according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Postal inspectors say the suspect was armed with a gun and was last seen in a gray Nissan sedan traveling on East Clifton Avenue.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service urges those who have more information to call 1-877-876-2455 and to ask to speak to law enforcement.

