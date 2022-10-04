Reward of up to $50k for information on postal service robbery suspect

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $50,000 for information on the suspect who robbed a USPS letter carrier on Sept. 26.

The incident occurred at Hust Alley near Frintz Street at approximately 4:20 p.m., according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Postal inspectors say the suspect was armed with a gun and was last seen in a gray Nissan sedan traveling on East Clifton Avenue.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service urges those who have more information to call 1-877-876-2455 and to ask to speak to law enforcement.

