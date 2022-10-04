Contests
Serious injury semi crash closes NB I-75 in NKY overnight

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A serious injury crash shut down northbound Interstate 75 in Walton overnight, according to Boone County dispatchers.

The crash was reported between a semi-tractor-trailer and vehicle south of the Richwood exit just after midnight, closing all lanes until 4 a.m. Tuesday, dispatchers say.

Traffic remains clogged in the area while vehicles continue to slowly clear out, so expect delays, they warn.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is still on scene investigating and conducting a crash “reconstruction,” dispatchers say.

One person was reported to have a “major trauma” with “agonal breathing,” according to the initial Boone County emergency communication reports.

Agonal breathing is a sign that a person is near death, according to the American Heart Association.

It occurs someone is not getting enough oxygen and is gasping for air, usually due to cardiac arrest or stroke.

It is not considered true breathing. It’s a natural reflex that happens when your brain is not getting enough oxygen it needs to survive.

Dispatchers would not discuss the severity of any injuries anyone involved in the crash may have suffered beyond confirming one person was taken from the scene to a hospital. They also declined to say if it was a driver or passenger or which vehicle the person was in.

They said Boone County sheriff’s investigators were too busy reconstructing the crash scene to talk to us and provide more information right now.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

