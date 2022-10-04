Three shot in Avondale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating after three people were shot in Avondale overnight.

It was reported just before 10:30 p.m. Monday at the corner of Carplin Place near Reading Road.

Two of the shooting victims were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in ambulances, police confirm.

The third person arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle.

All injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, according to police.

District 4 police are continuing to investigate and have not said what led up to the gunfire.

