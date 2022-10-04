Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Three shot in Avondale

Cincinnati police say they are investigating after three people were shot in Avondale overnight.
Cincinnati police say they are investigating after three people were shot in Avondale overnight.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating after three people were shot in Avondale overnight.

It was reported just before 10:30 p.m. Monday at the corner of Carplin Place near Reading Road.

Two of the shooting victims were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in ambulances, police confirm.

The third person arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle.

All injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, according to police.

District 4 police are continuing to investigate and have not said what led up to the gunfire.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Dahmer admitted to killing 16 people, including necrophilia and cannibalism.
Jeffrey Dahmer’s Ohio connections: What the Netflix series mentions, and what is true
Cassie Thierauf, 38, allegedly opened the front door, telling her pit bull boxer to “go get...
Woman accused of using pit bull to attack 6-year-old girl playing in yard
Brooke Hunter was indicted on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children,...
Mother wanted by police following indictment in child’s co-sleeping death
Cayden Turner last Wednesday after she was hit by the driver of a stolen car on Jefferson...
Teen driver charged in UC student’s death had extensive criminal history
Cody Ray Otto, 19, and Ron Sipple, 42, were charged with one count of aggravated burglary.
19-year-old burglar stabbed, arrested: Hamilton County Sheriff

Latest News

Skylar Richardson (file)
Skylar Richardson criminal case off court website after she requests to seal it
First Alert Video Forecast
Frank's First Alert Forecast
A serious injury crash shut down northbound Interstate 75 near the Richwood exit in Walton...
Serious injury semi crash closes NB I-75 in NKY overnight
A man caught Sunday morning standing naked in a residential community with a mask on.
Naked man caught outside by witness in Fairfax: ‘I feel traumatized’