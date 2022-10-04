WATCH LIVE: George Wagner IV’s ex-wife takes stand for second day

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - George Wagner IV’s ex-wife and mother of his son, Tabitha Claytor, is testifying again Tuesday as his murder trial in the 2016 Pike County massacre case continues.

Pike County massacre: Complete trial coverage

Family and friends have been testifying about the stormy relationship between Hanna Rhoden and Jake Wagner and the controlling ways of his parents, especially his mother, Angela Wagner.

They had their daughter when Hanna May Rhoden was 15 and Jake Wagner was 20 but broke up. Hanna May Rhoden began seeing someone else and had another baby with that man.

The custody and control of that child was the motive in what has become Ohio’s biggest and most expensive homicide investigation to date.

Sophia was just 2 years old when her mother and seven of her mother’s relatives were all shot to death at four separate residences overnight on April 21-22, 2016.

During her opening statement, Special Prosecutor Angela Canepa said George Wagner IV and his family abused and controlled his ex-wife and their son, Bovine, when they were together as well.

Claytor tried to flee once but, Angela Wagner threw a 2-by-4 at her — and the family kept their son,, Canepa told jurors.

The Wagners won a custody arrangement that allowed Claytor to only see her child “if and when the Wagners said so,” according to Canepa.

Claytor’s mother told Hanna May in a Facebook message not to sign custody papers after what happened to Tabitha.

“I won’t sign papers ever it won’t happen they will have to kill me first,” Hanna May wrote, Canepa has told the jury.

Claytor testified Monday that Angela wouldn’t let her family see her son.

Every night before she and George Wagner IV went to bed, Angela would kick her out, massage her husband’s neck and talk to him.

Their baby also slept with Angela Wagner, not his mother or parents.

Angela Wagner ran the house and set the rules, Claytor testified: “It all had to be done the way that she wanted it or you had to either redo it or she’d just do it herself.”

She also told jurors that when she lived with the Wagners on Bethel Hill Road, their home burned down - a blaze she said was intentional. The Wagners bought a new home from the insurance money and put it in their sons’ names.

“Before it burnt, we had moved the stuff we didn’t want burnt from the house to a garage-type cabin that was on the property,” Claytor testified.

Download & Listen on Spotify or Apple: Cincinnati’s Crime Vault | Beyond the Broadcast: Pike County Massacre - Parts 1, 2, 3 and 4

Exhibit from prosecution during opening statements in the trial of George IV. (Liz Duf | Cincinnati Enquirer)

Wagner IV is the first of his four family members to go on trial in the April 21-22, 2016 killings of eight members of another family, the Rhodens.

Wagner IV, 30, has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of aggravated murder and other charges.

His 2018 indictment says Wagner IV, his father, George “Billy Wagner III, his mother, Angela Wagner and his younger brother, Jake Wagner, all carefully planned for months to kill the Rhodens. The motive was to gain “custody and control” of the 2-year-old daughter of Jake Wagner, and one of the victims, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, prosecutors say.

All of the victims were shot to death, mostly execution-style in their beds as they slept, at four separate trailers on two properties in or near Piketon.

In addition to Hanna May Rhoden, the other victims are her father, Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; two of her uncles, Kenneth Rhoden, 44 and Gary Rhoden, 38; her mother, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and both of her brothers: Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16 and Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, as well as Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, 20.

Jake Wagner, 28, and Angela Wagner, 51, both pleaded guilty for their roles in the killings last year.

They are scheduled to testify against him soon.

Jake’s ex-wife, Beth, also is set to take the stand for the prosecution at some point.

Jake Wagner has pleaded guilty to eight counts of murder and 15 other charges including gun specifications, conspiracy, burglary, possession of dangerous ordnance and tampering with evidence.

In exchange, prosecutors say they will drop the possibility of the death penalty and Jake Wagner agreed to serve eight life sentences without parole.

His lawyer said Jake Wagner “knows he’s going to die in prison without any judicial relief.”

He is held at the Franklin County Jail.

His mother pleaded to conspiracy to commit aggravated murder, several counts of aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence, and other charges as part of a plea deal. The remaining eight counts of aggravated murder were dismissed.

The prosecution is recommending that she serve 30 years in prison with no possibility of the death penalty.

She currently is held at the jail in Delaware County.

George “Billy” Wagner III, 50, is continuing to fight his charges and will be the next one to go on trial.

He has pleaded not guilty and remains locked up at the Butler County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.