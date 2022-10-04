Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

WATCH: Truck crashes into Alabama Fish Bar in OTR

Truck crashes into Alabama Fish Bar in OTR
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Videos and photos show the moments after a truck crashed into Alabama Fish Bar on Tuesday.

The restaurant on Race Street in Over-the-Rhine was not open long before a Nissan Titan barreled through the front entrance.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown at this time.

However, Cincinnati police put up crime scene tape around the truck, and video shows one person in handcuffs being put in the back of a CPD van.

It is also unclear if anyone inside Alabama Fish Bar was injured.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Dahmer admitted to killing 16 people, including necrophilia and cannibalism.
Jeffrey Dahmer’s Ohio connections: What the Netflix series mentions, and what is true
Cassie Thierauf, 38, allegedly opened the front door, telling her pit bull boxer to “go get...
Woman accused of using pit bull to attack 6-year-old girl playing in yard
Cayden Turner last Wednesday after she was hit by the driver of a stolen car on Jefferson...
Teen driver charged in UC student’s death had extensive criminal history
Brooke Hunter was indicted on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children,...
Mother wanted by police following indictment in child’s co-sleeping death
A man caught Sunday morning standing naked in a residential community with a mask on.
Naked man caught outside by witness in Fairfax: ‘I feel traumatized’

Latest News

Truck crashes into Alabama Fish Bar in OTR
Truck crashes into Alabama Fish Bar in OTR
The 23-year-old Gionni Dews was indicted by a grand jury in January 2022 and pleaded guilty in...
Man shot outside Oakley IHOP sentenced for illegally possessing pistol modified by 3D printer
U.S. Postal Inspection Service asks the public for help with identifying the suspect that...
Reward of up to $50k for information on postal service robbery suspect
Skylar Richardson (file)
Skylar Richardson: Judge seals her felony conviction for abusing baby’s corpse