WATCH: Truck crashes into Alabama Fish Bar in OTR

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Videos and photos show the moments after a truck crashed into Alabama Fish Bar on Tuesday.

The restaurant on Race Street in Over-the-Rhine was not open long before a Nissan Titan barreled through the front entrance.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown at this time.

However, Cincinnati police put up crime scene tape around the truck, and video shows one person in handcuffs being put in the back of a CPD van.

It is also unclear if anyone inside Alabama Fish Bar was injured.

