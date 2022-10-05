Contests
19-year-old indicted on child porn charges for second time in 4 months

Less than two months after being out on bond, the 19-year-old Jayden Hill was found to be in...
Less than two months after being out on bond, the 19-year-old Jayden Hill was found to be in possession of more child porn, the Clermont County Sheriff's Office said.(Clermont County Sheriff's Office)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - For the second time in less than four months, a 19-year-old has been indicted on child pornography charges.

Jayden Hill, 19, of Batavia Township, had various electronic devices seized from a Pekin Court address on Aug. 14 when Clermont County Sheriff’s detectives went there with a search warrant, according to Chief Deputy Chris Stratton.

The sheriff’s office received a tip from two national agencies saying someone at the address was uploading child porn.

When detectives searched the seized devices, the sheriff’s office says they found “large quantities of uploaded images, depicting prepubescent and pubescent aged girls engaged in various lewd acts.”

This was not Hill’s first run in law enforcement, the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office explained.

Less than two months before the Aug. 14 search warrant was executed on Pekin Court, Hill was indicted on child porn charges, the sheriff’s office said.

The 19-year-old was indicted on June 16 for charges of pandering obscenity involving a minor and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hill was released on a $70,000 own recognizance bond, Chief Deputy Stratton wrote in the news release.

He is being held without bond following his indictment on charges of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and pandering obscenity involving a minor, the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office says they are still investigating as they work to determine the identities of any victims or perpetrators shown in Hills’ child pornography collection.

