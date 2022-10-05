Man wanted after allegedly exposing, masturbating in front of 3 kids

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is wanted after he allegedly exposed himself to three kids Tuesday outside an Over-the-Rhine gas station, according to Cincinnati Police Captain Matthew Hammer.

Recard Gray, 32, is accused of masturbating in front of three children that were 5, 8 and 10 years old, Hammer confirmed.

Public Indecency suspect Identified!!

Thanks the man the exposed himself to 3 children has been identified and is

The three kids were waiting in a van while their mother went inside the Shell station on E. Liberty Street to pay for gas, officers explained. When she came back out, she saw Gray exposing himself to them.

When she confronted the suspect, he took off running, police added.

Hammer says Gray has mental health problems and has a history of obstructing and resisting arrest.

The suspect’s last known address is 970 Dana Ave., Unit 3, but he frequents the Over-the-Rhine area, police said.

If found, Hammer asks people to call 513-352-3518.

