Shooting at Fairfield hotel leaves 18-year-old dead

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday at the Holiday Inn Express. (Image does not show...
The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday at the Holiday Inn Express. (Image does not show actual Holiday Inn Express in Fairfield)(WHSV)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - An 18-year-old has been identified as the victim of a homicide.

Kaaree Hipsher-Burton, 18, of Cincinnati, died from a gunshot wound on Sunday, according to the Butler County’s Coroner Office.

The Fairfield Police Department said the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Holiday Inn Express on Fairfield Business Park Drive.

Officers arrived at the hotel to find Hipsher-Burton dead in the hallway, police explained.

When police released that information on Monday, they said no arrests had been made.

Police explained at the time they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

Call Fairfield police at 513-829-8201 or Sgt. Pete Lagemann at 513-869-8246 if you have information that can help this investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

