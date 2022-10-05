Contests
Suspects in gunpoint robbery at NKY Kroger plead guilty: VIDEO

The victim was robbed of hundreds of dollars and is now experiencing homelessness, authorities say.
Surveillance video footage of an armed robbery outside the Covington Kroger in January 2022.
Surveillance video footage of an armed robbery outside the Covington Kroger in January 2022.(Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office)
By Courtney King
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - New video shows the moment a man was robbed at gunpoint near the Covington Kroger.

The two suspects accused in the crime, Myjon Hubbard and James Hudson, pleaded guilty Tuesday to robbery charges.

It happened back in January at the Kroger on 15th Street and Madison Avenue.

Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders says the suspects watched the victim get his money and waited for him to walk out so they could rob him.

“Anytime you have a large amount of cash in your hand, unfortunately you’re a target,” Sanders said.

Authorities say Hudson and Hubbard saw the victim cash a check for more than $600. The victim can be seen on video counting the money.

“As the victim walked from one corner of the parking lot, Mr. Hubbard exited the vehicle, followed him over into the corner and assaulted him with a handgun and smashed the victim’s phone so he couldn’t call police, took his wallet, which of course had all of his money in it, and fled the scene,” Sanders explained.

The video footage shows Hubbard putting a gun to the victim’s back. Sanders says Hubbard also hit the victim with the gun off-camera.

“Fortunately the victim in this case wasn’t shot,” Sanders said. “He was hurt and did received treatment at the hospital from being struck by Mr. Hubbard but not a serious injury.”

The two men then drove to the City Heights apartment complex and threw the victim’s wallet on the roof of Hilltop Market. Police officers found it days later without the cash.

Authorities used the video footage to identify Hudson and Hubbard.

Hudson was arrested in March, Hubbard in June.

“We learned the victim in this story is now experiencing homelessness,” Sanders said.

Hubbard and Hudson face 10-year prison sentences. Their final sentencing is scheduled for next month.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

