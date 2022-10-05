Contests
This is how many people attended Reds home games in 2022

Where did all the fans go? Not the ballpark.
Cincinnati Reds fan Cole Murray, left, wears a paper bag on his head during the Reds' Friday...
Cincinnati Reds fan Cole Murray, left, wears a paper bag on his head during the Reds' Friday night loss at Great American Ball Park. Murray and his friends were asked to remove their bags as they were granting an interview to a local TV station.(Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One hundred games in the loss column for the Cincinnati Reds in 2022.

The team lost their last game of the season to the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

15-2.

It was a fitting end to an inauspicious year, one that touched off with an insult, was predominated by trades and slouched off-stage to the dulcet tones of Joey Votto not on the field but in the commentary booth.

The last time the Reds lost 100 games was 1982, when they lost 101.

By winning percentage, it’s the ninth worst season in Reds history. Excluding that 1982 season, the seven worse showings all happened before 1937.

Fans took notice.

How many people sat in Great American Ball Park, which holds 42,319?

In 2022, the Reds attendance sank to 1,387,947 across 79 home dates, which does not include the Field of Dreams game or the second of a traditional double-header.

That figure is according to The Athletic’s C. Trent Rosecrans. As if of this writing, it differs by a few thousand from ESPN and Baseball Reference.

Regardless, it isn’t good. Just 17,510 fans attended each game on average, according to ESPN. That’s 24th in MLB.

The only cities with lower average per game attendance were Cleveland, Kansas City, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay, Miami and Oakland.

It’s even more dispiriting given the Reds’ historical context.

Excluding the pandemic season, the 2022 attendance is the lowest since the Reds moved to Great American Ball Park in 2003.

Its the lowest attendance recorded since 1984, when the Reds drew 1,275,887 to Riverfront Stadium.

In the 52 years since the Reds moved from Crosley Field, the Reds have drawn fewer total fans than the 2022 season just four times: 1981, 1982, 1983 and 1984.

