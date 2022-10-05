Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Sex offender wanted by Warren County Sheriff’s Office

Erdem Ethan Guzelgunler is wanted for violating his felony probation after he failed to...
Erdem Ethan Guzelgunler is wanted for violating his felony probation after he failed to register as a sex offender.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A sex offender is wanted by deputies after he violated his probation on a charge of importuning, according to Warren County Sheriff Larry Sims.

Erdem Ethan Guzelguner was found guilty of soliciting sexual favors with a 15-year-old victim when he was 20 years old, a Warren County Common Pleas Court confirmed.

As a result of his conviction, Guzelguner was required to register as a sex offender three days after his release from jail, Sims explained. However, he did not report to any sheriff’s office in Ohio.

Guzelguner has family members in Butler and Miami counties, the sheriff’s office said.

Guzelguner is 5′10″ with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing around 150 pounds, Sims said.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, Sims asks them to call 513-695-1826.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE – This file photo shows the front of a Costco store.
Dates set to close and open two Tri-State Costco stores: Report
Jeffrey Dahmer admitted to killing 16 people, including necrophilia and cannibalism.
Jeffrey Dahmer’s Ohio connections: What the Netflix series mentions, and what is true
A man caught Sunday morning standing naked in a residential community with a mask on.
Naked man caught outside by witness in Fairfax: ‘I feel traumatized’
Cassie Thierauf, 38, allegedly opened the front door, telling her pit bull boxer to “go get...
Woman accused of using pit bull to attack 6-year-old girl playing in yard
Cayden Turner last Wednesday after she was hit by the driver of a stolen car on Jefferson...
Teen driver charged in UC student’s death had extensive criminal history

Latest News

A fire that broke out in a two-story Madisonville home overnight caused $250,000 in damage and...
Two-story house fire displaces 5 residents in Madisonville
Fall family fun at the Garver Family Farm Market
Fall family fun at the Garver Family Farm Market
Angela Canepa, special prosecutor delivers the opening statement in the murder trial of George...
WATCH LIVE: Testimony resumes in Pike County trial
WATCH LIVE: Testimony resumes in Pike County massacre trial