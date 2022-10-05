Sex offender wanted by Warren County Sheriff’s Office

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A sex offender is wanted by deputies after he violated his probation on a charge of importuning, according to Warren County Sheriff Larry Sims.

Erdem Ethan Guzelguner was found guilty of soliciting sexual favors with a 15-year-old victim when he was 20 years old, a Warren County Common Pleas Court confirmed.

As a result of his conviction, Guzelguner was required to register as a sex offender three days after his release from jail, Sims explained. However, he did not report to any sheriff’s office in Ohio.

Guzelguner has family members in Butler and Miami counties, the sheriff’s office said.

Guzelguner is 5′10″ with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing around 150 pounds, Sims said.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, Sims asks them to call 513-695-1826.

