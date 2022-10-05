Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

New parents still struggling to find baby formula in Cincinnati

They thought the formula shortage would be over by now. It isn’t.
Parents still in search of baby formula amid shortage
Parents still in search of baby formula amid shortage
By Payton Marshall
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Parents across Greater Cincinnati are still struggling to find baby formula following the unprecedented shortage earlier this year.

There’s no quick-fix to the issue. Even federal regulators’ announcement last week allowing foreign formula manufacturers to stay on domestic shelves hasn’t offered much immediate relief.

“It makes me anxious,” said Erica Wildeboer. “You get worried because you have to be able to feed your baby.”

MORE | US outlines plan for long-term baby formula imports

Wildeboer says she’s overwhelmed trying to secure formula for her month-old son, Finn.

“It’s random brands, random kinds, and it’s not like a steady stream of that kind,” said Amanda Hughes. “So even if you switch, you’re not guaranteed to find it.”

Like Wildeboer, Hughes has experienced going to the store for her son, Tatum, only to find the shelves empty of the formula she needs.

In February, Abbot, the largest U.S. formula manufacturer, had a recall from a Michigan plant that snowballed into months of formula shortages in stores across the nation.

A handful of companies account for nearly all U.S. formula supply. The recall forced retailers to limit purchases, and as a last resort, the Biden Administration began to import formula from abroad.

“Even the import ones I’ve seen don’t cater to special needs,” Hughes said. “They’re all really generic or ‘gentle.’”

PREVIOUSLY | ‘It’s terrifying:’ Baby formula shortage throws Tri-State parents into uncertainty

Now nearly eight months after the Abbot recall, the formula shortage has receded into the background of news coverage, but it remains at the forefront for mothers like Hughes and Wildeboer.

“It was a big deal for a minute, and now we’re just not addressing the problem as much,” Wildeboer said. “It’s just not on the forefront.”

Wildeboer was still pregnant with Finn when the shortage began. She says she thought the situation would be improved by now.

“You still go look on the shelves, and they’re mostly empty,” she said. “You have to look online and see fi it’s there, and it might not be there, and you’re driving all over town, and I was even on Similac’s website and they—some of the stores on there were not even open anymore.”

Other local mothers don’t have the transportation options, the time or the finances to go from store to store.

“We’re going into debt on credit cards to buy formula when we find it, because like I said, its $300-$400 a pop when you do find it, because it’s so long In between,” Hughes said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Dahmer admitted to killing 16 people, including necrophilia and cannibalism.
Jeffrey Dahmer’s Ohio connections: What the Netflix series mentions, and what is true
Cassie Thierauf, 38, allegedly opened the front door, telling her pit bull boxer to “go get...
Woman accused of using pit bull to attack 6-year-old girl playing in yard
Cayden Turner last Wednesday after she was hit by the driver of a stolen car on Jefferson...
Teen driver charged in UC student’s death had extensive criminal history
A man caught Sunday morning standing naked in a residential community with a mask on.
Naked man caught outside by witness in Fairfax: ‘I feel traumatized’
Brooke Hunter was indicted on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children,...
Mother wanted by police following indictment in child’s co-sleeping death

Latest News

Surveillance video footage of an armed robbery outside the Covington Kroger in January 2022.
Suspects in gunpoint robbery at NKY Kroger plead guilty: VIDEO
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Demolition work began over the weekend at the longtime site of Mad Frog, Mount Auburn resident...
Former Mad Frog space demolished. Here’s what’s going there next
Fort Washington Way freeway decks could return acres of public space to Downtown Cincinnati.
Public parks, plazas envisioned for Fort Washington Way