Two-story house fire displaces 5 residents in Madisonville

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fire that broke out in a Madisonville home overnight caused $250,000 in damage and displaced five residents, Cincinnati fire officials say.

It happened just after 2 a.m. in the 4100 block of Watterson Street.

Smoke detectors were present but not operating inside the two-story residence when fire crews responded, said District Fire Chief Mathew Rotert.

They knocked the bulk of the fire down in about 15 minutes.

All residents were safely out when they arrived.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents, Rotert said.

